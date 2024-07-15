Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Katrina Kaif's Birthday Special: 6 action films of the actress to watch out for

Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif, married to actor Vicky Kaushal has become a household name in the film industry for a long time. She is extremely gorgeous and hard-working. In 2003, Katrina made her film debut with the movie 'Boom'. Now, on July 16, Katrina will be celebrating her 41st birthday.

Till now, the actress has appeared in several films and played cameo roles in some movies too. She enjoyed her first success with David Dhawan's directorial 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' alongside Salman Khan. Katrina is quite famous for her acting and dancing skills.

So, today on the actress's birthday let us have a look at some of the amazing action films of which she has been a part.

1. Ek Tha Tiger (2012):

This action-thriller film was directed by Kabir Khan. The film featured Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth and others in prominent roles. Katrina played the role of a British-Indian college student and also a secret ISI agent, who stole information from Kidwai's research. On the other hand, Salman Khan played the role of a RAW agent.

2. Dhoom 3 (2013):

Katrina Kaif in 'Dhoom 3' played the role of Samar's love, the character played by Aamir Khan. It was yet another action-thriller movie in the actress's list which did quite well on the box office.

3. Bang Bang (2014):

Siddharth Anand's directorial 'Bang Bang' portrayed the role of Katrina as Harleen Sahni, a bank receptionist, living a simple life with her mother. Whereas Hrithik Roshan who stars opposite of the actress played the role of a thief, Rajveer Nanda. Her life takes a turn after she falls in love with Rajveer and they both experience a series of escapades.

4. Phantom (2015):

This 2015 released action-thriller film directed by Kabir Khan showed Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. She played the role of a former R&AW Agent, Nawaz while Saif was Captain Daniyal Khan in the movie. The story revolved around Daniyal and Nawaz who set on a journey to kill the people who were involved in the 26/11 attack.

5. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017):

It was the second part of the series of 'Tiger Series'. Tiger Zinda Hai marked the collaboration of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for another time. In this movie, the actress plays a Pakistani spy event who comes together with RAW Agent, Avinash 'Tiger', role played by Salman Khan to save the nurses being held hostage by a group of terrorists.

6. Tiger 3 (2023):

Maneesh Sharma's directed 'Tiger 3' is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra and others play an important role. Katrina is an ISI agent and the ex-wife of Avinash 'Tiger' (Salman Khan) in the movie. This was one other action-thriller film added to the actress's action movie list.