Katrina Kaif heaps praises at Sherni, says Vidya Balan is ‘such a joy to watch’

Vidya Balan has returned to the screen with her unconventional entertainer Sherni as an upright forest officer who battles the social barriers set by the patriarchal society and lackadaisical attitudes within her department. While the film released alongside South superstar Dhanush's Jagame Thandiram, fans, critics, and Bollywood celebrities sang praises for Balan's acting and director Amit Masurkar's brilliant direction. On Sunday, actress Katrina Kaif showered praises at both the film and Vidya’s performance.

Sharing her reaction on Instagram stories Katrina wrote, "What a lovely film. Such a subtle yet engaging film and the always amazing Vidya Balan is such a joy to watch. @AmitMasurkar."

Along with Vidya Balan, Sherni also features Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala and Ila Arun in supporting roles. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. Talking about the film, Balan had said, ""Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya, is a woman of few words but many dimensions."

She said the film is a representation of women of all kinds, who are striving to make a change. "You don't need to roar to be a tigress. There are various shades, reflections of 'Sherni (tigress) that each of us represents. My character is a woman of few words, reserved but strong-willed. So you can be that. You don't have to scream out loud from the rooftops to be heard all the time or even be visible all the time. In each of the households in India, there's a 'sherni' and a lot of times she's invisible. This is my salute to all of them out there," said the actress.

Sherni released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 18 at midnight.