Katrina Kaif dancing with mom Suzanne & Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham in THIS unseen pic is winning the internet

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal was nothing less than a festival for their fans. The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9 last year in an intimate wedding. The Bollywood couple took their vows in two ceremonies, a white wedding and a traditional Hindu ceremony. As the couple had a strict privacy policy, there were very pictures that came out in the public domain. Recently, a new unseen picture from the wedding festivities has surfaced on the internet in which Katrin can be seen dancing her heart out with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and Vicky's father Sham Kaushal.

In the candid picture, Katrina is wearing golden attire and has red bangles in her henna adorned hands. Meanwhile, her mother is wearing a beige gown. Vicky's father can also also be seen dancing in the photograph.

In no time, VicKat fans bombarded the social media with their love on the post. They stopped heart and smile emojis. The picture comes amid reports that Vicky and Katrina got their marriage registered on March 19, 2022, three months after their traditional wedding ceremony.

On their wedding day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared their first pictures from their ceremony. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," wrote the duo as they shared the pictures with the same caption.

The couple recently celebrated their first Holi together with Vicky's parents and his brother Sunny Kaushal.

On the work front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has 'Phone Bhoot', 'Jee Le Zara' and 'Tiger 3'.