Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif set Instagram on fire with latest pics, fans say 'haye garmi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Highlights Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's share latest glamorous pictures from recent outing

In the pictures, Katrina Kaif is seen holding Vicky Kaushal’s arm

The newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made us go weak in the knees with their glamorous public appearance at a star-studded party. Now, on Friday, the couple took to their Instagram handle and dropped new photos from their recent outing. Needless to say, Katrina and Vicky looked stunning together as they attended the party hosted by Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. For the occasion, the actress donned a mini blue dress with shimmery black heels and Vicky opted for a dapper black suit. Sharing the pictures, Katrina captioned it, "About Last Night."

Slaying in shades of blue and black, Katrina is seen holding Vicky Kaushal’s arm as he wrapped her around. The lovebirds sent their fans into a frenzy as they chimed in the comment section and showered immense love on the couple. A user wrote, "Bestest couple...made for each other" Another said, "Perfect." Dropping fire emojis, a fan commented, "haye garmi." Take a look

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Holi as a married couple with their family. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared pictures from her family-style Holi celebrations, featuring her with the actor, his parents Sham and Veena Kaushal along with his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal. They were seen posing together with red-coloured gulal on their faces. "Happy Holi," Katrina Kaif captioned the post. Happy Holi 2022: Katrina Kaif celebrates with Vicky Kaushal and in-laws, shares family moment

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the professional front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan. The movie will be released on April 21, 2023. It reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist.