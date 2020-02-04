Katrina Kaif beating Akshay Kumar with 'jhaadu' on Sooryavanshi sets will make you go ROFL. Watch video

Fans are eagerly waiting for actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif to come together on screen in Rohit Shett's next Sooryavanshi which has gone on floors already. Katrina who is quite active on social media keeps on sharing stills and videos about what's happening on the shoot of the film but this time it was Akshay who treated fans with a really amusing video in which he was seen getting brushed up with a broom by the actress. He reveals how Katrina has become the new Swachh Bharat brand ambassador later which she starts beating Akshay.

Captioning the video, Akki wrote, "Spotted : The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi #BTS." Have a look at how the actor got whacked here:

Soon fans were elated to watch the long lost chemistry between the two and started commenting on the video. There were many comments like, "Jhadu waali baai ji," "Katrina mam is looking so amazing and awesome thank you for inspiring us to keep our work place clean," "Sooryavanshi can’t wait for movie to see you both together," on the video.

Katrina recently shared a picture with the two men and wrote, "A perfect start to the year ....friends, laughs, smiles, onset ....... the best crew entire team, every day on set has been full of so much love and joy, just how films should be made .... see u in cinemas March 27th #sooryavanshi @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar."

Talking about the film, it is directed by Rohit Shetty and will be the third film in the cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The two actors will also be seen in the film along with Jackie Shroff who will also have a special role in the film. It is all set to release on the big screens on March 27th.

