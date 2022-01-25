'Kartik Aaryan is a thorough professional', claim Shehzada producers after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo controversy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Kartik Aaryan is a thorough professional', claim Shehzada producers

Highlights Did Kartik Aaryan threaten to walk out of Shehzada if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo gets a release?

Producer Bhushan Kumar claims, "He is one of the most professional actors, I have worked with."

Director Rohit Dhawan adds, "Kartik’s intent and excitement for ‘Shehzada’ is unquestionable."

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been running the headlines lately for his upcoming film Shehzada. The film is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. After the release of the Hindi version of the film was stopped earlier this month, there were rumours that Kartik Aaryan has threatened to walk out of Shehzada if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo gets a release. Now, it is being said that the Shehzada producers requested Manish Shah of Goldmines to cancel the film release. Also, the leading man of the film, Kartik Aaryan, never asked his producers of Shehzada to intervene or he never threatened to leave the film.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers' decision and not the actor.” He further added, "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors, I have worked with."

Added director Rohit Dhawan “Kartik’s intent and excitement for ‘Shehzada’ is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film.”

Producer Aman Gill stated, "After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo we the producers on our own requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry.”