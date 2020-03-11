Kartik  Aaryan, Kriti Sanon enjoy Holi feel with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s Balam Pichkari song

Kartik

In a video that's going viral on the internet, Lukka Chhuppi co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are seen dancing on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani's Holi song Balam Pichkari with great energy. The video was shared on many pages of the actors. In the clip, Kriti and Kartik are dancing together at a party. Kriti is smartly dressed in a glittery top and short skirt, while Kartik chose a white T-shirt and jeans combo. Kartik and Kriti are seen dancing in a group of four in the video. As the song progresses, all four come together to do the signature steps of the Deepika Padukone -Ranbir Kapoor song.

Watch the video:

Kartik and Kriti were seen together in last year's release Lukka Chuppi. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics but got a thumbs up from the audience and was one of the successful films of last year.

Talking about their upcoming films, Kartik has been busy with the shoot of the sequel of Akshay Kumar's 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiya. The actor is currently in Lucknow for the shoot of the film and spent his Holi on the sets. Kartik shared an Instagram post wishing his fans on Holi, he wrote, "Bura na mano, holi hai #HostelKiHoli Always been a shy guy Aur yahan Anees sir khelne hi nahi de rahe #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Shoot #HappyHoli."

Meanwhile, Kriti will be next seen in Mimi. The film revolves around the plot of surrogacy and Kriti reportedly had put on weight to look perfect in her role. Mimi is being directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.