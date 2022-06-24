Kartik Aaryan gets swanky McLaren as gift from THIS producer; becomes India's first proud owner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan gets swanky McLaren as gift

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the mega-success of his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has been garnering praise from all corners for his performance in the horror-comedy and the fans are looking forward to his upcoming films. To cherish the success and dynamic collaboration of the actor with Bhushan Kumar, the producer gifted him India's first GT, a posh Orange McLaren. It happens to be the first car delivery in India.

Kartik and Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar first collaborated in 2018 with their maiden film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and have come a long way till the recent historic blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The powerhouses have also joined hands for Kartik's upcoming film Shehzada and more such announcements are expected in the coming few days.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the pictures of the car and wrote, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi....Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha...India’s 1st McLaren Gt... Agla gift Private jet sir."

On the other hand, talking about the actor, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series said, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifolds in multiple collaborations we've done. His dedication towards each project is commendable, this sports car is a token of appreciation towards his hardwork and grit. We instil confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting line up of films. He will be seen in 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.