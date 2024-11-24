Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 34th birthday in Goa, photos go viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : X Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 34th birthday in Goa

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the box office success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. This horror comedy film of Kartik is performing strongly at the box office. Amidst all this, Kartik recently celebrated his birthday with his close friends in Goa. An inside picture of the celebration has gone viral on social media. Reddit has shared the photo on its thread. Kartik looks very handsome in a black shirt and pants. He is seen enjoying dinner with friends and the team.

Kartik Aryan's post

The actor shared a video on his social handle. He also thanked all his fans for their immense love. Kartik Aaryan is talking to a girl while laughing and clapping in this photo. Kartik shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which we can see him taking a dip in the sea while watching the sunset. The caption reads, 'Thank you for your immense love.'

Anees Bazmee wishes him on his birthday

Director Anees Bazmee also shared an unseen video from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 sets to wish the actor. Anees Bazmee shared the video on his Instagram handle, in which we can see him and Kartik posing on the Howrah Bridge. Kartik is dressed as Rooh Baba. 'Happy birthday, Kartik! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and unlimited success. Lots of love and blessings.'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collection

According to Sacnilk, the horror comedy has grossed Rs 199 crore at the Indian box office in just 10 days. To celebrate his achievement, Kartik was recently spotted with his team for a dinner party at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a sequel to Kiara Advani and Tabu's 2022 film. The latest film saw Kartik reprise his role as Rooh Baba, Vidya Balan return as Manjulika and Madhur Dixit also feature in the film.

