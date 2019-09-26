Karisma Kapoor’s #ThrowbackThursday with dad Randhir Kapoor is the cutest

Bollywood celebrities, despite having a busy schedule, manage to take out time for their fans and share pictures and videos to treat them. Similarly, actress Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable picture with daddy Randhir Kapoor as she is one the throwback spree. In the photo, we can see a cute little Lolo with her squeezed nose pose with father with that perfect attitude for which the Kapoor sisters are known for.

Captioning the picture, she shared on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Papa's girl. #throwbackthursday #regram.” As soon as she shared it, comments started pouring in from stars like Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor, and others. Check out the picture here:

Now, see how the celebrities reacted:

Karisma has always been active on her social media platform where she keeps on posting pictures from her personal life. Have a look:

