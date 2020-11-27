Karisma Kapoor can't wait to say 'bye' to year 2020

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR Karisma Kapoor can't wait to say 'bye' to the year 2020

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on Friday took to her Instagram handle to announce that she cannot wait to bid adieu to the year 2020. Karisma posted a picture sporting a black T-shirt and blue flared jeans. A pair of white sneakers and black sunglasses, completed her look. In the post, she can be seen waving her hand towards the camera, which also looks like she wants to say ‘bye’ to this year.

"Can't wait to say bye to this year," Karisma captioned the post. Reading through her comment section, one can notice that everyone out there want to say 'bye' to the year 2020. Many agreed to Karisma's caption, as they comment 'Haha true', 'so agree' and 'Yesss mam @therealkarismakapoor looking forward 2021 god bless next year will be normal our lives.'

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor was papped with mother Babita Kapoor and kids outside Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra residence. Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon going to welcome her second child and is enjoying her family time and how. Her mother and sister are spending as much quality time with her during this period as possible.

The two ladies were accompanied by Karisma's children: daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, as they visited Kareena's Fortune Heights apartment. Karisma kept her style game casual and was seen in a black T shirt and sweatpants which she teamed up with a pair of specs and a pony tail.

Meanwhile, the actress along with everyone was seen wearing a mask and gloves keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.