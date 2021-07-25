Kareena Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood celebs laud Priya Malik on winning gold at World Cadet Championship

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kareena to Sara Ali Khan, B-town celebs laud Priya Malik on winning gold at World Cadet Championship

Indian wrestler Priya Malik, who won the gold medal in the World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday thrashing Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 of Belarus in the 73-kg weight category has made the whole country proud. Bollywood celebrities have also expressed happiness over her success. Wishes have been pouring in for Priya all over social media. Several members from the Indian film industry have taken to social media to congratulate Priya Malik.

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Story and lauded Priya on her achievement. "Another proud moment, Congratulations Priya Malik. Girl Power," she wrote.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture of Priya on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Congratulations Priya Malik. You make India proud."

Chef Ranveer Brar tweeted: "Winning streak continues for India! Another champion making us proud. Congratulations Priya Malik for securing gold."

Actor Sara Ali Khan has also extended her congratulations to Priya. She posted a few emojis of the trophy and gold medal on her Instagram Story.

"Congrats," Sara posted. Actors Sagrika Ghatge and Sanjay Kapoor among many others have congratulated Priya.

Check out other Bollywood celebrities reactions below:

Priya striking gold broke a day after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics.

-with ANI inputs