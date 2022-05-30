Kareena Kapoor thanks Aamir Khan for letting her son Jeh be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. See post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor thanked Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan for making her and her youngest son Jeh a part of their upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film holds a special place in actress' heart as she was shooting during her second pregnancy. Kareena took to Instagram and shared the film's trailer with her fans and followers where she revealed that Jeh is also a part of her starrer.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post

Sharing the trailer, Kareena revealed that she was pregnant with Jeh during the making of the film and wrote, "A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later… one of my most special films… also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy). Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it… it’s something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally… #LaalSinghChaddha".

'Laal Singh Chaddha,' which stars Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni, is the Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead. In the film, Kareena plays Aamir Khan's onscreen love interest, Mona Singh plays his mother and Naga Chaitanya plays his friend. For the unversed, Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut with this film. Also Read: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer out, fans say 'maaja aagya dekh kar'

The Indian adaptation of the screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and the film is directed by Advait Chandan, who has earlier made, 'Secret Superstar'. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.