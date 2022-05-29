Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer OUT: Meet Aamir Khan, a simple man with extraordinary journey

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Laal Singh Chaddha

Highlights Laal Singh Chaddha trailer was launched on May 29 during IPL 2022 final

The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya

It will hit cinemas on August 11

Aamir Khan's fans are super happy but why? Well, the much-anticipated trailer of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer is OUT. On Sunday (May 29), all the cricket and cinema enthusiasts were taken in for a great surprise, as the trailer of the film was launched on the day of the Indian Premier League 2022 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With the huge strength of cricket lovers, loud cheers, whistles & big applause. The man of the hour, Aamir Khan, himself unveiled the video.

"Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth. #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug," Aamir Khan Productions captioned the trailer video post.

The impressive trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ took the audience on an emotional and spellbinding ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha (Khan). His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie whereas his sweet bond with his mother and his fondness for his childhood love is the USP of the film.

Apart from that, the movie which has been shot at multiple picturesque locations, exhibits the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Not to forget, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also brings together the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’. While their cute chemistry has impressed many, the trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has surely lit up our hearts and fuelled our souls. Mona Singh too looks in top form in the role of Aamir’s mother in the film.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The film which stars Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni, is the Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead. The Indian adaptation of the screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and the film is directed by Advait Chandan, who has earlier made, 'Secret Superstar'. For the unversed, Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut with this film.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.