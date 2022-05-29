Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer out, fans say 'maaja aagya dekh kar'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KUSHSTARK_ Laal Singh Chaddha

With the huge strength of cricket lovers, loud cheers, whistles & big applause, the much-awaited trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor was unveiled on the day of the Indian Premier League 2022 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year, the trailer was launched with huge fanfare that gave the cricket and movie buffs across the world an adrenaline rush.

The impressive trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ took fans of Aamir Khan on an emotional and spellbinding into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha aka Aamir Khan. Calling the trailer 'a must watch' many users took to their social media and lauded the makers of the film. A user wrote, "I am saying this honestly, this movie is going to be bona-fide blockbuster." Another said, "I've been waiting for the trailer for a long time, amazing trailer, Aamir and Kareena looking so good. #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer." A third comment read, "This trailer is just awesome one guys you should watch it if you haven't watched it yet!"

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni, is the Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead. The Indian adaptation of the screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and the film is directed by Advait Chandan.