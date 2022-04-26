Kareena Kapoor Khan sets mommy goals as she enjoys with sons Taimur and Jeh; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GALLIGANALEXANDRA Kareena Kapoor is blessed with two sons Taimur Alia Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Bollywood actress Kareen Kapoor Khan is not just an exemplary actress but also a doting mother to her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. From going on vacations to play dates, Kareena is often snapped spending some quality time with her kids. Recently, she along with Saif Ali Khan hosted Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu, friends Alexandra Galligan and Gorakh Poori at their residence in Bandra. On Monday, Alexander took to Instagram and shared some inside pictures from Kareena's sweet abode.

Sharing one of the pictures, Alexander wrote, "An amazing amma #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan." In the picture, Kareena can be seen looking at Jeh as he stared at the camera while sitting on his feeding chair.

In another picture Kareena, Taimur and Gorakh Poori can be see enjoying some snacks by the pool. Saif is seen standing at a distance by the pool side.

In one of the pictures, all the men are posing together for the camera. Saif is seen in a white tee and red shorts, standing between Gorakh and Taimur.

Several took to the comments section and dropped their sweet reactions. One of the user wrote, "Awwwww such a beautiful baby cuteness overload pic." Another said, "OH GODDDD THIS IS SO CUTEEE."

Earlier, Kareena had shared a from the dinner hosted at her residence on Instagram stories. It showed Saif, Soha, Kunal, Gorakh and Alexandra sitting around the dining table. During the day, Kareena, Saif and Taimur had attended the reading session of Kunal and Soha's children's book Inni & Bobo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be making her digital debut alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Bebo's upcoming project will be based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It will release on Netflix. Apart from this, she will also be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan.