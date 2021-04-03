Kareena Kapoor Khan revisits pre-pregnancy days with stunning selfie from Switzerland

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is badly missing her Switzerland holidays. Sharing a stunning selfie on Instagram, the actress sighed writing, 'When will they return. In the picture posted by Bebo on her verified Instagram account, the actress is seen wearing a turtleneck black outfit. Staring right into the lens, Kareena poses with her classic pout with snowy mountain ranges in the backdrop. Captioning the picture, the actress wrote, "Apres ski days. Will they return?

'Apres' is a French word that translates to 'after' in English. commenting on the picture, Kareena's sister and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor wrote, "When, When.. you look stun." Filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who directed Kareena in "Gori Tere Pyaar Mei" pulled the actress' leg by writing, "Ma'am we can put up a set at Mehboob (studio)." Take a look:

Kareena shared a similar post a few back saying, she can't wait to go on a family vacation in London. She shared a throwback picture of her family from their London trip. Besides Kareena, the picture also had her husband actor Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister Karisma Kapoor with her two kids - Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita. "Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently returned to work, after giving birth to her second baby. Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. Kareena gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women's Day, when she posted a picture on Instagram. After tying the knot in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.

On the work, she will next be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. The film sees superstar Aamir Khan stepping into the shoes of Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as it is a Hindi remake of 1994 film Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chand.

For more entertainment updates click here!