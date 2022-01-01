Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Betty White dies at 99: Kareena Kapoor Khan pays tribute to 'The Golden Girls' star

Highlights Betty White died at the age of 99, nearly three weeks before her 100th birthday

She was widely known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in 'The Golden Girls'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday (January 01) took to social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor-comedian Betty White, who passed away on Friday. Kareena shared a still of the late actor from her 1985 much-loved sitcom 'The Golden Girls' on her Instagram Stories. The picture also captures White's late co-actors Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan. Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, "The Golden Girl Forever. Betty White," with a red heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Betty White dies at 99: Kareena Kapoor Khan pays tribute to 'The Golden Girls' star

Many other celebrities from across the globe and political leaders mourned the demise of the icon, who passed away at the age of 99. Stars such as Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Debra Messing and Diane Kruger paid their respects.

Bullock, White's co-star in 'The Proposal', shared a statement with Variety. "I don't drink vodka ... but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I'll have to buy some rose-coloured glasses because Betty was that for all of us," the actor said. Witherspoon took to Twitter and wrote, "So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!"

White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine on Friday afternoon.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, who was born in 1922, would have turned 100 on January 17 this year. She was widely known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in 'The Golden Girls', which ran from 1985 to 1992.

Also read: Emmy Award-winning actor Betty White passes away at 99

Moreover, White won five primetime Emmy Awards -- including two for 'Mary Tyler Moore,' one for 'Golden Girls' and one for her 1975 'SNL' appearance -- along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy.

-with ANI inputs