Kareena Kapoor Khan decides to go into 'work from home' mode in her style. Here's the result

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan decides to go into the 'work from home' mode in her style. Here's the result

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just 'apni' but everyone's favourite. There are certain things that only she can master and that is why everyone calls her the 'real diva' of the industry. Yet again she proved the same by sharing a picture of herself on Instagram where she has become quite active ever since her debut on the photo-sharing app and most recently because of the fact that she is quarantining with family amid coronavirus breakdown. Her recent post describes what happens when the real 'Poo' decides to get into the 'work from home' mode.

In the glamorous picture, she shared, the Pataudi Begum was seen wearing a white linen shirt and a pair of white distressed jeans, accessorized with a hat and without any second thought, a pout in place. Captioning the same she wrote, "Work from home they said...." considering the fact that a majority of people has been working from home these days. Well, this is how Kareena's WFH style is! Have a look:

Soon a lot of comments started pouring in on her picture where people called her 'Boss Lady.' Meanwhile it was actor Arjun Kapoor who's got the guts to troll her as he commented "Underdressed by ur standards."

Meanwhile, she has been sharing photos of how her little boy Taimur is spending his time with mom and dad. Have a look at some of the pictures here:

Coming to the professional front, Kareena who was last seen in Angrezi Medium was shooting for her next film with Aamir Khan-- Laal Singh Chadha before the lockdown. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries