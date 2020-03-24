Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika nap together and we can't get over these sleeping beauties

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita Arora nap together

Taking 'friendship during pandemic' to next level, Kareena shared a collage which features her girl friends- Malaika Arora, Malika Bhatt, Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor taking nap. She shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "Friends that nap together, stay forever". Well, we agree. As soon as she shared the post on social media, it got flooded with comments. "Sleeping beauty beboooo," commented a fan. "This is soooo cute,"wrote another.

Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-quarantine. However, they are keeping their fans updated on social media. On Janta Curfew, Kareena shared photos of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur planting saplings.

Kareena, who recently made her Instagram debut is enjoying the social media to the fullest. Bebo is leaving no stones unturned to keep her fans entertained and seeing her Insta game, one can say that she is acing it.

Ever since her Insta debut, Kareena has been posting almost every day and we aren't complaining. We just want to say--keep 'em coming Bebo.

Earlier spreading awareness about coronavirus and emphasising on social distancing, Kareena shared a throwback photo. Posting a picture of Baby Kareena, the actor wrote, “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing.”