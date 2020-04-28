Karan Johar's quirky tribute to Rishi Kapoor in 'Main Shayar To Nahi' song gets daughter Riddhima's attention

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been entertaining the masses amid lockdown with the adorable videos of his kids Yash and Roohi in a series called "Lockdown With The Johars." However, he recently realized what's wrong with sharing the videos which show the privileges of celebrities while others are fighting and battling with the pandemic. Moving away from this, he recently shared a hilarious video of himself being face-mapped in place of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on the popular song Main Shayar To Nahin. Mind you, it's so perfect it will seem convincing just as the original one.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the video and wrote alongside, "The Magic of Face mapping”... Raj Kapoor was one of my all time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I’d like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar."

Johar's face which was placed over Rishi's synced properly as he walks and dances around Dimple Kapadia. This song is from the 1973 film Bobby where the character of Rishi Kapoor imagins Dimple's presence at a party which gives him the inspiration to come up with an impromptu performance.

His post got attention from a lot of celebrities along with Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima who shared clapping hands and laughing emoji. Apart from others like Preity Zinta, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan commented with emojis while Tahira Kashyap wrote, "See your father always knew about your talent and looks! You should have listened to him." Have a look at the comments here:

