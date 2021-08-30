Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar's mother Hiroo undergoes knee replacement surgery, filmmaker shares video from hospital

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday, shared that his mother Hiroo Johar recently underwent knee replacement surgery. Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a video, wherein his mother can be seen sitting on what appears to be a wheelchair. She also thanked the doctors for taking good care of her at a hospital.

Alongside the clip, Karan wrote, "My Mother ... My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown.... In the past 8 months... Her Spinal Fusion Surgery ( the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour." Karan also penned a few words in praise of his 79-year-old mother. "

He continued, ".... She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her .... I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at home with a cake and a song."

As soon as the filmmaker shared the post, a lot of get-well-soon wishes started pouring in not just from his fans but also industry friends. A number of celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Hina Khan and others poured in their reactions in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is busy helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh.

He is currently seen hosting the OTT version of the reality show Bigg Boss which streams on Voot. The show at the moment has celebs like Divya Agarwal, Musskan Jattana, Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh as contestants.

-With ANI inputs