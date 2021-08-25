Kanye West wants to legally change his name to 'Ye', do you know what it means?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ YETHEDON Kanye West

Grammy award-winning rapper Kanye West just wants to be known as 'Ye'. He has filed a request in the court to legally change his name. The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name to his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name, reports Associated Press. West, who has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years, tweeted that he wanted the change in 2018, saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

Why he wants to change his name you ask; well, he cites “personal reasons” for the change. However, before changing his name from Kanye Omari West to 'Ye'', a judge must approve of the change before it becomes official.

So what does Ye mean? Apart from being his nickname for years, the moniker was the title of his 2018 album. In his earlier interviews, Kanye has said that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it’s a word used throughout the Bible.

"I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you.’ So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means ‘the only one,’ to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything," he had told radio host Big Boy.

Meanwhile, at the moment, Kanye is in the middle of a divorce procedure with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West. The divorce papers were filed earlier this year. Kanye has requested joint physical and legal custody of their four kids -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months.

