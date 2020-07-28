Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA ARJUN Kannada actress Aishwarya Arjun recovers, tests Covid-19 negative

South actress Aishwarya Arjun has tested Covid-19 negative after over a week of being under home quarantine. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news with her fans. "To all you well wishers. I would like to tell you all that I have now tested negative for COVID-19 by the grace of God. Thank you so much for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers. This pandemic is not over yet, so please take care everyone, and stay healthy. Lots of love," Aishwarya wrote on Instagram stories.

Last Monday, the actress had informed on Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19, adding that she would quarantine herself.

“I am quarantined at home while taking all necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care,” read Aishwarya’s Instagram story.

Aishwarya Arjun is the daughter of popular south Indian actor Arjun Sarja. Following in the footsteps of her family members, she also made her acting debut with Tamil film Pattathu Yaanai in 2013. She also has a Kannada film Prema Baraha (2018) to her credit.

