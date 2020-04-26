Kanika Kapoor issues clarification on controversy over travel history: I stayed quiet not because I was wrong

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kanika Kapoor issues clarification on controversy over travel history with Instagram post

A lot has been said about Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor after she tested positive for coronavirus on March 20. An FIR was filed against her in Lucknow for skipping screening at the airport and for endangering other lives by attending parties. While the Baby Doll fame singer kept silent till now, she has finally opened up about her side of the story and issued a clarification through an Instagram post. Currently, Kanika is in Lucknow where she is spending time with her family and she revealed that she is thankful to them for allowing her "the space to talk when am ready."

In a long post, Kanika Kapoor clarified saying, "every person that I have come in contact with be it in UK, Mumbai or Lukcjnow has shown no symptoms of COVID-19, in fact, all those tested have been negative." She further clarified that she traveled from UK to Mumbai on 10 March and underwent screening, however, when she traveled to Lucknow to meet her family the next day, there was no screening facility for domestic flight passengers. Kanika also made it clear that she did not host a party but attended a friend's lunch and dinner on 15th March.

Kanika Kapoor stated that she showed symptoms for COVID-19 infection on 17-18 March and asked to be tested herself. "I was tested on the 19th March and on 20th March when informed that my test was positive, I chose to go to the hospital. I was discharged after 3 negative tests and have since been at home for 21 days."

Kanika Kapoor also thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of her during "very emotionally testing time."

Kanika was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country. In a statement on Instagram, which she later deleted, Kanika narrated how she developed signs of flu on her return from London. She claimed that she was unaware of the Coronavirus infection until she tested positive.

