Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood for 'maintaining friendships' with Pakistan and China artists

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently awaiting the release of her forthcoming film 'Tejas,' expressed criticism towards Bollywood celebrities and cricketers for 'maintaining friendships' with artists from China and Pakistan. Without naming anyone, Kangana stressed how it can affect the morale of Indian soldiers when Indian celebrities extend support to artists from stated neighbouring countries. Not only this, but she also proposed that military training should be mandatory for everyone in India after graduation.

According to News18, Kangana said, "Our soldiers ask when Bollywood is showcasing its love for the artists of China and Pakistan, cricketers are hugging them, then am I the only one who thinks of them as enemies? Is the animosity between the two countries only for me? This is why we have made Tejas. It showcases how a soldier feels when people of the country talk behind his back while he is fighting at the border."

Further, proposing that mandatory military service should be introduced in India, Kangana argued this would instill discipline and get rid of lazy people. "We will get rid of these lazy and irresponsible people if military training is made compulsory in the country for every child after graduation. It will inculcate discipline in them," the Manikarnika actress added.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana was last seen in 'Chandramukhi 2' alongside Raghava Lawrence. Directed by P Vasu, the Tamil horror comedy flickportrays Kangana as a dancer in the king's court known for her beauty and dancing prowess, while Raghava takes on the role of King Vettaiyan Raja.

Next, she will be seen in 'Tejas'. Directed by Sarbesh Mevara, the film is inspired by an Indian Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill, who aims to inspire a deep sense of pride in courageous soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. It is slated for its release on October 27.

She also has 'Emergency' in her kitty. The film features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and will be released in November 2023. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Bhumika Chawla, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik.

