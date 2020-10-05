Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMKANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut shares pictures with director AL Vijay from Thalaivi sets

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has resumed work amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Queen actress is now back on the sets of her upcoming film Thalaivi, the biopic on the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, which is one of the most-anticipated films. On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share some pictures from the sets of Thalaivi with her "bsolutely talented and most affectionate director" AL Vijay.

"Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi," wrote Kangana as she shared the pictures.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

In February, on the occasion of Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the makers unveiled Kangana's look from the film and announced that Thalaivi will hit the screens on June 26, 2020. However, due to Covid-19 crisis, the makers couldn't complete the film on time and have now decided to postpone the release date.

Thalaivi features Arvind Swami in the role of late actor-politician MG Ramachandran aka MGR. The film also marks Kangana’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years, after working on Dhaam Dhoom with Jayam Ravi.

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will be released in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

