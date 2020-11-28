Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli slams Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for 'mocking' their demolished house

After the Bombay High court announced its decision in Kangana Ranaut's favor in her fight with BMC for its order to demolish the actress' property in Mumbai, the actress has said that the decision is the answer to all those against her. On Friday, she shared a video and expressed her faith in the judicial system. Now, her sister Rangoli Chandel has taken to social media and slammed actress Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for 'mocking' their demolished house and calling the demolition legal.

Rangoli posted a note on Instagram with the caption, "Here’s an important announcement, some people tried to spread misinformation during illegal demolition of our property at Pali hill.... please be ware of such anti social elements ... I will keep informing you all about such shameless fellows in future as well !!" She wrote, "One thing I can't ignore and want to say - when we were going through the most difficult time as a family I was deeply hurt to see B grade actors like Swara and Taapsee mocked and laughed at Kangana's demolished house. They even went on to call the demolition legal."

She added, "I can actually drag them to court but Kangana does not want any action against them. People please watch out for these frustrated, jealous and simply B-grade women, don't believe anything they endorse about Kangana."

On Friday, the High Court ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to the demolition to Kangana Ranaut. The court said, "The valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut. Court also asks the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise."

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards the people who supported her during this battle. She tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO." She also shared a video thanking the support of her fans and lauded the judicial system.

With love and hope ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UkGweDY08p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Hyderabad where she is shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. It will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

