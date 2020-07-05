Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel thanks actress on Guru Purnima: You never left my hand

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel thanks actress on Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima 2020, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel thanked the actress for being her teacher and not leaving her hand in the toughest time. She sang praises of the actress for being her support system and making her a better person. She shared a photo from their recent picnic and wrote, "Wherever I'm, Whatever Good Exists In Me Is Very Much Because Of You. Happy Guru Purnima to my first ever little guru !!! You taught me how to be a person worth living on this planet .... yes I still have to work on my self ... but thank you so so much for incessantly working on me and my well being though I give u hard time some time but u never left my hand !! I pay my heartfelt gratitude to my little sister and my Guru !! #HappyGurupurnima "

Sharing a video of the family picture, Rangoli Chandel wrote, "Picnic. Kangana organised a picnic for her family, and because of lockdown there are no tourists in the valley. The result? A freedom-filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn’t seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it!" The video showed how the actress was excitedly jumping and enjoying with her family and her nephew Prithvi.

Kangana Ranaut became a part of the virtual red carpet appearance of the Cannes Film Festival 2020. While the actress isn't on social media, her official team account shared gorgeous photos and wrote, "#KanganaRanaut serving French Riviera glamour straight from her home as part of the virtual India Pavilion red carpet at #Cannes2020." The actress looked gorgeous in half tied hair, dark shades and white pumps, flaunting her crisp beautiful smile. Check out the photos here-

Kangana also spoke at the event and talked about culture and films. She said, "The way we consume art may change but the fact that art is an essential commodity for a civilized culture is very reassuring."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of late politician Jayalalithaa's biopic named Thalaivi. She also has Tejas in which she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy. Also, Kangana is all set to wear the director's hat for her next ambitious project Aparajitha Ayodhya.

