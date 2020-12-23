Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut reminisces her Mexico trip with steamy picture from the beach

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday treated her fans to a steamy throwback picture from her Mexico trip. The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share the picture that captures her from the back as she enjoys the picturesque view of the beach.

The 33-year-old actor is seen seated facing the sea while the camera captures her from her back at Mexico's Tulum. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor is seen wearing a pink and blue coloured bikini in the picture while she chose to keep her curly locks loose. "Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here's a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico," she wrote in the caption.

Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8b0M7ymMiX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently finished shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. It will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree. The actress shared many stills from the shoot of the film and also gave many glimpses of her looks as the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UdpX3LdSaW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tNdY5XoDcX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

lately, Kangana has been in the news for her opinions on Farmers' Protests. In some of her recent tweets, she also opened about attracting hatred for speaking up on issues. "I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika's release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis," she wrote.

The actress continued: "So now most Sikhs are against me, my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated."