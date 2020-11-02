Kangana Ranaut misses horse-back riding in Mumbai, shares throwback photos

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut misses horse-back riding in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut spent her lockdown in her hometown Manali. The actress jas been staying with her family for the last ten months and came to Mumbai once when her office was demolished by the BMC. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the actress revealed that the only thing she misses about Mumbai is horse-back riding. She shared throwback pictures in which she can be seen riding the horse and enjoying it.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horse back riding every other morning in race course, I have never been a sports person but I find meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience #MondayMotivation"

One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horse back riding every other morning in race course, I have never been a sports person but I find meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/nawGCHoSgO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 2, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Kangana Ranaut revealed her inner poet yet again and penned a poem about love and longing for summer. The actress shared the poem, titled 'Aasman', along with a soothing video, which has been shot at her place in Manali. The poem is about love and longing for summer. "Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman," she wrote as she shared the video on Twitter.

The video had a voiceover from Kangana, as she recited her poem. It also talked about doubting a lover's affection, using the vastness of the sky as an allegory. The clip showed Kangana enjoying summer in the mountains, and Kangana lying in the grass. She can also be seen enjoying her time in the hills and warming herself in front of a fireplace.

Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AairtGXdjh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Lately, the actress has been using social media to express her views, and share her film updates, She recently shared a video and photographs from a dinner she has hosted for Sarvesh Mewara, director of her forthcoming film "Tejas", and her coach for the film, Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale. The actress took to her verified Twitter account to share glimpses from the dinner party hosted at her hometown Manali.

"It was a lovely evening hosted dinner for @sarveshmewara1 and our coach @AbbeeTheAviator along with few relatives, had requested my siblings to help me entertain my friends they clearly went overboard," she wrote with the pictures.

It was a lovely evening hosted dinner for @sarveshmewara1 and our coach @AbbeeTheAviator along with few relatives, had requested my siblings to help me entertain my friends they clearly went overboard 😂 pic.twitter.com/dAzt2tYpxW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 29, 2020

Most amazing aspect of making movies is that you get to meet so many wonderful artists, lovely to know this bundle of some serious talent, writer director of Tejas, captain of our team @sarveshmewara1 pic.twitter.com/rMofSd60VY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 29, 2020

