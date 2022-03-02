'Paagal kar diya..' says Kangana Ranaut as she dances her heart out to bhajans at an event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUTFC Kangana Ranaut celebrated Maha Shivratri with Sadhguru's Isha Foundation

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri with Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. Decked in a traditional banarsi saree, the actress danced her heart out to the tunes of the bhajans. Several videos of Kangana have surfaced on the internet in which she can be seen celebrating with other devotees. On Wednesday (March 2), she took to Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses from the event. Sharing a clip of herself dancing to the popular Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song Rashk-e-Qamar, Kangana wrote, "Master Sameel ne toh paagal kar diya (Master Saleem made us all go crazy)."

Take a look:

Several fans took to the comments section and bombarded the post with their sweet reactions. One of them wrote, "beautiful dance." Another said, "Yes she is simple, cute & adorable." Fans also shared that they wish they were there with her. "Wish we could be there with her," said a fan.

One of the fan pages shared a few close-up pictures of Kangana from the event. Sharing the photos, it said, “#KanganaRanaut at Isha Foundation today, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri."

Other fan clubs shared a few more videos of Kangana from the event. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently making headlines with her bold avatar in the reality show Lock Upp where she made her debut as the host. Kangana's upcoming films include 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films