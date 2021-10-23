Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT/SUDHAA CHANDRAN Kangana Ranaut comes out in support of Sudhaa Chandran after airport incident

After Sudhaa Chandran made a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a specific card for senior citizens, Kangana Ranaut came in her support. Hailing Sudhaa Chandran's professional achievement, Kangana wrote that the veteran actress must get her due respect. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Sudhaa Ji is a veteran artist…. A great dancer and actor…. Inspite of losing her leg she achieved great heights in the field of dance… hope she gets due respect." For the unversed, Sudhaa revealed she was asked at the airport to remove her prosthetic leg for ETD.

On October 21, Sudhaa Chandran who is specially-abled and uses a prosthetic leg, was flying for work purposes when she was stopped by the security personnel. Sudhaa, felt hurt and shared her ordeal of going through security 'grills' each time.

She shared a video on her Instagram handle and said, "This is an appeal to the central government and the state government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actor and dancer professionally, I have danced with an artificial limb and created history, making my country proud. But every time I go on my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport, and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officials, that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) test for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible Modi ji?"

Posting the video, Sudhaa Chandran wrote "Totally hurt ....each time going thru this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state Nd central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action."Sudhaa also expressed her grief over how women of this country shall not be this disrespectful to each other." Watch the video here: