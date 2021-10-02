Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAVNEET SEHGAL Kangana Ranaut becomes brand ambassador of UP's ODOP; meets CM Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has roped in film actress Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its highly ambitious scheme 'One District One Product' (ODOP). Additional Chief Secretary of UP, Navneet Sehgal said that film actress Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday who presented her ODOP products. Yogi said, Kangana will be the brand ambassador of the ODOP scheme.

The Yogi government has launched One District One Product (ODOP) scheme with an aim to encourage such indigenous and specialized products and crafts of UP that are not found anywhere else.

According to an official, the actress during the meeting praised the works being done by Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi also presented Kangana with a silver coin which was used for 'Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan'. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of the coin. "I thanked Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming elections…. I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath … May your reign continues Maharaj ji. He gifted me a coin which was used at Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan ….What a memorable evening thank you Maharaj ji", she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a small video in which we can see CM Yogi presenting the coin to the actress. Sharing the video she wrote, "Honourable Chief Minister ji gifting me the coin which was used at Ramjanm Bhumi Pujan..I am making a film called Ayodhya on Ram temple …This is a good omen aur how we call in Hindi Aashirwad…Jai Shri Ram."

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in a biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii. She will next be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and ' The Incarnation: Sita'.

-with IANS inputs