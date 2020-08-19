Kangana Ranaut and her BFFs were called 'Charlie's Angles' in school. Check throwback photo

Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMKANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut and her BFFs were called 'Charlie's Angles' in school

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known to be the queen of speaking her mind. The actress is not on social media but she keeps herself active through her team's social media account. From talking about nepotism to the problems outsiders face in 'Bully-wood, as she likes to call it, Kangana makes her presence felt. On Tuesday, the team of the actress shared throwback picture of Kangana with her BFFs. It also revealed that Kangana and her trio was called 'Charlie's Angles' in school. The picture shows the actress with her then roommates Ranita and Bondina from her boarding school days from the year 2003.

In the picture, Kangana and her friends are seen in matching outfits, wearing black tees and grey denims. The caption read, "How lovely!! Found this picture from 2003 my boarding school days, those were my roommates they are still my friends Ranita and Bondina, First room in block A2, we were called Charlie’s Angles and after Gangster in 2006 our principal maam Dr Sachdeva crowned me pride of DAV"

On Tuesday, the actress requested the government to take back filmmaker Karan Johar's Padmashri back. She believes that the filmmaker is the 'flagbearer of nepotism'. Team Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday tweeted, "I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform, conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career, he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army." Along with the tweet, the team shared a tweet by Soumya Dipta that spoke about how Gunjan's course-mate at the Udhampur Airforce base was the first woman to fly at the Kargil and not Gunjan.

The tweet by Soumya read, "Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan was Gunjan Saxena's course-mate at the Udhampur Airforce base. She declared that she was the first woman to fly to Kargil and not Gunjan. She confirms that the arm-wrestling scenes are totally false. She claims that #GunjanSaxena has twisted facts."

Meanwhile, Kangana has been actively supporting Sushant Singh Rajput's family in their battle to get justice for the late actor. After the family organised a global prayer meet for Sushant, Kangana also shared a video and demanded CBI probe. "We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth," said the actress in a video published by her verified Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut.

