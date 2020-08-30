Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut alleges 99% of Bollywood consumes drugs, asks for government intervention

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been very vocal on issues like nepotism has been speaking up quite a lot against Bollywood mafia after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, the actress made yet another shocking allegation on a ‘top star’ who had a drug overdose and tried to get her jailed. Yes, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana said that she has witnessed a ‘top star’ consuming drugs on the sets of a film. Talking about a shoot in Las Vegas she said, "At that time, his girlfriend, who was a foreigner, used to be there with him. every night there used to be parties and drugs used to flow like water. drugs like lsd, cocaine, and ecstasy pills they’d even consume during the day."

She even revealed that the actor got admitted to Kokilaben hospital after drug overdose. "He got a reaction into his lungs I think, however, the hospital won’t reveal it and the matter was done and dusted there itself," she said. According to the actress the ‘top star’ tried to get her behind the bars as she knew these secrets.

Not just that, Kangana also alleged that 99% of Bollywood consumes drugs. She said, “if they are mighty and powerful, how can I harm them? Then why do they want to put me behind bars? They know that I know these secrets so they tried to discredit me, termed me bipolar, or get me killed."

She also claimed that an actor whom she initially met after entering Bollywood would spike her drinks and even mistreated her by becoming violent.

Kangana further added that how some people in the Industry flaunt the use of drugs and make it sound like a very normal thing. She said that the government should intervene and take some strict action against such people.

Taking a dig at actors Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor, the actress said that their blood tests should be done.

Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, Kangana has been offering her cooperation with the government agencies investigating his case.

On the work front, she recently announced, "#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind"

