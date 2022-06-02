Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram trailer lights up Burj Khalifa ahead of release. Watch actor's reaction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@URSVAMSISHEKAR/FILE IMAGE Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Kamal Haasan's latest multilingual actioner 'Vikram' is all set to hit the theaters on June 3. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Chemban Vinod, and Narain. Haasan is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. Excitement for the Vikram reached another level when its trailer was projected on Burj Khalifa in Dubai. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

On June 1, Kamal Haasan's Vikram was being projected on the world's tallest screen, Burj Khalifa. The actor, who is in Dubai for the final leg of promoting the film, attended the launch along with his team. The actor looks super ecstatic watching it. In the film, Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop. Sethupathi, according to reports, is playing the role of an antagonist. Tamil superstar Suriya will be making a cameo appearance in the movie. ALSO READ: Vikram FIRST review out: Kamal Haasan is back with a bang, actioner leaves 'stunning impact'

Not just that, before the public screening of the film, the trailer was also showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, which received a thunderous response from the audience present in the vicinity. The action thriller, which is all set to release in multiple languages across the world, earned over Rs 200 crore in the pre-release business.

While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic who is a member of the overseas censor board, said that Vikram 'leave a stunning impact.' He tweeted, "First Review #Vikram! It is an earnest and honest effort, a terrific action thriller, with several poignant moments and episodes that leave a stunning impact. If you are in the frame of mind to watch superior quality, sensible cinema, Go for it #KamalHaasan Fans." He gave three and half stars to Haasan's film. 'As far as language is concerned, it's our pride,' says Kamal Haasan amid controversy around 'Hindi'

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan-led 'Vikram' will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' at the box office.