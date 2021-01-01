Image Source : TWITTER/KAJOL Kajol's digital debut 'Tribhanga' to premiere on Netflix on January 15

Actor Kajol's maiden digital project "Tribhanga" is set to release on streaming platform Netflix on January 15. The multi-generational story, directed by actor Renuka Shahane is backed by Kajol's husband, actor-producer Ajay Devgn, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra's Alchemy Films.

"Tribhanga, matlab, tedhi, medhi, crazy, but sexy. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix," Kajol wrote on Twitter.

Netflix too had a post, saying, "Family, can't live with them, definitely can't live without them. #Tribhanga @itsKajolD @mipalkar @renukash @ajaydevgn @ADFFilms @Banijayasia @deepak30000 @NegiR @AlchemyFilms @sidpmalhotra @ParagDesai @ADFFilms @KumarMangat."

The film, which derives its title from an Odissi dance pose, is described as a heartwarming storyline that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.

Renuka Shahane, took to the Twitter and wrote, "Dear Kajol,Tanvi, Mithila. Or should I say dear Anu, Nayan,Masha,to whom you've given your flesh, blood, vulnerability, strength, tears & laughter, making them more than I had imagined. A big thank you @itsKajolD @tanviazmi @mipalkar the heart, core & soul of Tribhanga."

"Can love ever be truly unconditional? #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix!" stated Mithila Palkar.

"Tribhanga'' is a story of three women from the same household who belong to different generations. Set in Mumbai, it weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to the present day.

The film also stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

(With PTI Inputs)