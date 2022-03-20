Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kajol's fan bashes troll for body shaming her: She's not overweight and has normal body

Bollywood actress Kajol is one of the most popular celebrities in the tinsel town. Every now and then she is spotted in the city hanging out with either her kids or alone. Yet again, the popular actress attended film producer Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash. She was clicked by the paps wearing a black coloured body-hugging and off-shoulder dress. As soon as her pictures and videos went viral, a number of people started trolling her and body-shaming her for wearing that particular dress. However, there was a set of her fans who came to her defence and bashed all those mocking the actress. Kajol in the glimpses was seen walking from the venue to her car after attending the party. Not only this but she even got clicked with her best friend and filmmaker Karan Johar who could be seen planting a kiss on Kajol's cheek.

Kajol's photos got some unsavoury comments on her body. Not only this but a person even asked her whether she was pregnant with another baby. Soon, a fan commented, "What’s the issue here? She’s not overweight. She has a normal body. What’s the problem with that?" While another comment on the video read, "She is healthy and looks her age. Just let her live." A user even wrote, "Applaud that she dressed up boldly without wearing a corset or body shapewear to hide her tummy, celebrity unlike!! To see her do this I would’ve expected women appreciate than question pregnancy."

Have a look:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kajol spotted at Apoorva Mehta's birthday

Coming back to Kajol and Karan, as soon as the party got over, the actress took to Instagram Story and shared an adorable picture with Karan. "By the night light... love you, Karan," she captioned the post.

Image Source : INSTA Kajol's post for Karan

Kajol and Karan have worked together in several films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', and 'My Name is Khan' among others.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kajol and Karan Johar spotted at Apoorva Mehta's birthday

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga co-starring Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. Currently, she is shooting for Revathi's upcoming film Salaam Venky which was earlier titled The Last Hurrah.