Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAKSHANDAKHAN/GAURAVCHOPRA Jungle Cruise: Gaurav Chopra, Rakshanda Khan to be voices for Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt in Hindi version

As the Jungle Cruise is all set to sail on 24th September in India, popular television actors Gaurav Chopra and Rakshanda Khan have come on board to lend their voices to the lead protagonists. Excitement amongst fans to see the much-loved duo will be at its peak as they shall be the voices for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt’s researcher character Dr. Lilly Houghton respectively in the Hindi version of the much-anticipated fantasy adventure.

The actors announced the exciting news on their social media. Gaurav took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans. He wrote, "Here it is! The Jungle Cruise official trailer in Hindi. It was so much fun giving my voice for #ChrisHemsworth for #Thor and the #Avenger series earlier but lending my voice for #Dwaynejohnson has been an exciting challenge. The #Rock His persona, his physique, his style is so different! Have tried something new.. I'm sure you're going to love this Cruise!"

Rakshanda, on the other hand captioned the clip, "Jungle Cruise trailer Emily Blunt aur meri jodi hai na kamaal ki! Jab uski acting aur meri awaaz milti hai toh dhamaal toh expected hi hai. Dubbing this movie was like a crazy roller coaster ride, Welcome on board this wild cruise!!! Catch all the fun, drama and jugalbandi in Disney's Jungle Cruise hindi trailer."

Earlier Gaurav Chopra voiced for Thor in the Hindi version of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and Rakshanda Khan voiced for Xianniang in Mulan

Disney’s Jungle Cruise is set to release on 24th September, 2021 in Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Don't forget to watch the trailer of the Hindi version of the film here: