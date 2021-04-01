Image Source : TWITTER/JUHI CHAWLA Juhi Chawla urges fans to make April 'cool' by planting a sapling

April 1 every year marks the celebration of April Fools' Day. Celebrated on the very first day of the fourth month of the year, it is an annual custom to play pranks, make jokes, and hoaxes with your loved ones. But taking a step towards environment protection on the occasion of April Fools' Day, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla on Thursday urged people to plant a tree and make the month 'April Cool', instead of 'Fool'. The actress took to Twitter and shared a beautiful picture with an equally inspiring message to save the environment and protect it from global warming.

She shared a smiling picture of herself as she posed amid rich flora while holding a camera. The picture also had a message that read, "Instead of making 'April Fool' on 1st April, plant at least one tree and make 'April Cool'." In the post, the Juhi asked her fans to contribute to the 'Cauvery Calling' initiative that will plant saplings to make the environment greener and cleaner.

"Like me, if you live in a city & have nowhere to plant a tree;@ishafoundation's initiative #CauveryCalling is always there. Only Rs. 42 per sapling Let's have a cool April," tweeted Chawla. Scores of fans tweeted to appreciate the 'Darr' actor's good thoughts and pledged to contribute towards the environment-friendly initiative.

The Cauvery Calling project was launched by Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev. It was launched to highlight the plight of the Cauvery and conserve the ecosystem and the perennial flow of the river.

On the work front, Juhi is all set to feature in the Amazon Prime web series tentatively titled "Hush Hush". The thriller drama series also features Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra. With a unique female gaze at its core, Hush Hush propels forward the movement of women telling their own stories. It features an almost all-female crew, right from the Production Designer, Costume Designer, Surpervising Producer, Co-producers, to Art, Costume, Production Coordination to even the Security Team.

