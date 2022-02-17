Juhi Chawla pens emotional note for daughter Jahnavi Mehta: 'When cricket is discussed, her face lights up'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUHI CHAWLA Juhi Chawla, Jahnavi Mehta

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla on Thursday took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her daughter Jahnavi Mehta after she participated in the IPL 2022 auction representing her and Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Juhi shared how Jahnavi's love for cricket was from a very young age. Sharing an anecdote, she revealed how once when they had gone on a holiday in Bali, throughout the trip 12-year-old Jahnavi read a book about cricketers from around the world, their life stories and records 'cover to cover.'

"Ever since she was a little girl , Jahnavi didn’t just watch IPL , she began to watch cricket . Listening intently to the commentators , she began to understand the intricacies of the game. When she was about 12 years old , we were in Bali on a family holiday . At the hotel was a coffee table book , the size of ( what used to be ) a thick telephone directory , remember those ..?? It had the life stories, achievements , records , a sort of almanac , of allllll the cricketers of the world .. In the few days that we spent at the hotel , in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter , she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover …!!! It was so unusual and so intense . Which 12 year old girl does that I wondered?", wrote Juhi in the caption alongside a video featuring Jahnavi's pictures with her.

"As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased . When cricket is discussed , her face lights up , she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic , is to me , astounding," she added.

Talking about her IPL journey, Juhi thanks Venky Mysore, CEO & Managing Director of KKR for allowing Jahnvai to participate in important decisions of the team. She also shares that everyone addresses Jahnvai as a 'coach'. She wrote, "Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago, she was just 17 . Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last Auction, and this time Suhana joined them . It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore , our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views . He fondly calls her 'Coach'. Of course, she is just like a young intern , training at the KKR camp , but she feels so puffed about it . She is where her heart is , and it shows."

Juhi is on cloud nine to see her daughter achieve so much and is a proud mother. She concluded, "As a mother I feel blessed , happy and proud of the little girl. She is extremely bright, has a long way to go, with Gods grace, she is on her way ."

For the unversed, Juhi Chawla is married to businessman Jay Mehta and has two kids, a daughter Jahnavi and a son named Arjun.