Juhi Chawla breaks silence over her suit against 5G roll out, 'I'll let you decide if it was publicity stunt'

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla on Monday took to Instagram and broke her silence after Supreme Court dismissed her lawsuit related to the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India two months back. Sharing a video, Juhi wrote, "It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt."

Take a look:

In June, the court had described the lawsuit by Chawla and two others against 5G roll out as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity" and dismissed it with costs of Rs 20 lakh. Juhi was trolled online for her case against the 5G technologies.

Juhi said in a statement, "Whatever transpired in June, left me feeling hurt and confused. On one hand, I received some bad press and publicity, on the other, I received heart warming messages from unknown people telling me they were genuinely and completely in support. One such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra which brought tears to my eyes , they wished to carry out a voluntary drive to collect a small sum of money from each of their 10,000 farmer community to help me pay the hefty penalty, I had been fined with."

"Moments like these made me grateful that no matter what, I had lent a voice to the health concerns of many, many simple people of my country. When the storm died down, and I could see more clearly, I became calm and strong because I realised what an important, timely, relevant and impacting question I had raised. Had it not been so, would the world have erupted the way it did?!"

"All this while I remained silent, because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I'd like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings, in my 11 year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the glaring ignorance of certain authorities in this regard. I hope you can make some time to watch this video," she said.

In her petition, Chawla had claimed that the 5G rollout in India will harm public health, as the radiation that it emits will be “extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people”.

Justice J R Midha said the complaint in which questions have been raised about health hazards due to the 5G technology was "not maintainable" and was "stuffed with unnecessary Scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments" which are liable to be struck down.

The court said the suit filed by actress-environmentalist and others was to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in the repeated disruptions thrice by unknown miscreants who continued disruptions despite repeated warnings.