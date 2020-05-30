John Cena shares hilarious meme on Ranveer Singh calling him 'Stone Cold Singh'. Actor reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THECENAHUB, JOHNCENA John Cena shares hilarious meme on Ranveer Singh calling him 'Stone Cold Singh'

John Cena never fails to entertain the fans with his interesting Instagram posts. After paying tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor on their death, the WWE wrestler again turned to Bollywood as he shared a hilarious meme on actor Ranveer Singh. He dubbed the actor as 'Stone Cold Singh' and shared a photoshopped picture of the Bajirao Mastani actor with dreadlocks.

The fun meme attracted many fans and complimented John Cena's sense of humour. The wrestler merged wrestler Stone Cold and Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khalji look from the Bollywood film Padmavat and came up with a meme. Not just fans but Ranveer also reacted to the meme and commented, "Hahahahaha." Check out the post here-

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the quarantine with wife Deepika Padukone. The duo has been bonding over films and cooking during the lockdown. On Friday, the Piku actress shared a screenshot of their family WhatsApp group in which the family members are seen lauding Ranveer for his latest interview. Deepika revealed that this is how they get a dose of positivity from their family.

She wrote, "And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently.Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better.And that to us is the most valuable!"

Ranveer and Deepika dated for over six years before they decided to tie the knot on November 14, 2018. The duo had a beautiful wedding in Italy in the presence of close family and friends. Later, they gave a couple of wedding receptions to their friends and family from the industry.

Recently, during a live Instagram interaction with football star Sunil Chhetri, Ranveer talked about their dating days and revealed he wanted to get married to Deepika within six months of courtship. He even revealed that since the actress loved flowers, he used to buy them whenever they would meet. He said, "I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl in six months of being in a relationship with her. I knew she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers."

He added, "I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of godess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period"

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space together in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83. While Ranveer will be seen as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage