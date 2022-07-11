John Abraham starts shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s next action thriller Tehran

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MADDOCK John Abraham

Bollywood star John Abraham has started shooting for Dinesh Vijan's action thriller "Tehran", the makers said on Monday. Maddock Films, Vijan's production banner, shared the first-look video of Abraham on its official Twitter page. "Lights. Camera. Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins. Starring @TheJohnAbraham. Directed by #ArunGopalan and produced by #DineshVijan, #SandeepLeyzell, @ShobhnaYadava. Written by @writish and @ashishpverma. @bakemycakefilms," the production house said in a tweet.

Inspired by true events, "Tehran" is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

The announcement video features an intense-looking John Abraham in the power-packed film. "Tehran" is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films. Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film.

Apart from this, Abraham will next be seen in "EK Villain Returns", which is slated to be released in theatres on July 29. The film marks the first collaboration of actors John, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms. ALSO READ: John Abraham's debut Malayalam production 'Mike' to release on August 19

Also, John Abraham's debut Malayalam production 'Mike' has got a release date. The actor took to Instagram and shared that 'Mike' will be out in theatres on August 19 this year. "JA Entertainment's first Malayalam film "MIKE" in Cinemas on 19th August 2022. #Mike," he shared. Helmed by Vishnu Shivaprasad, 'Mike' features debutant Ranjith Sajeeev and 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal' fame Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. 'Mike' has been touted as a coming-of-age movie, which is scripted by Ashiq Akbar Ali. ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns' song Galliyan Returns out: John, Disha, Arjun and Tara's dark version impresses fans