Image Source : PTI Jitna hi pyar hai, utni hi duree ho gayi hai: Krushna Abhishek on refusing to perform with Govinda

Breaking his silence on not doing The Kapil Sharma Show with his uncle Govinda, actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek opens about the rift between his family and that of his uncle Govinda in an interview. Recently, Krushna has refused to appear on show when Govinda and his daughter Tina were coming as guests. He confirmed that did not do the particular episode because of their personal differences.

“Yes, I refused to do the episode featuring my Maama Govinda, as there are some differences between us, and I didn’t want any of our issues to affect the show. For comedy to be effective you need to work in a warm friendly atmosphere. Laughter can only be generated in the midst of good relations,” Krushna revealed in an interview to Spotboye.

“I love Govinda Maama a lot. And I know he loves me as much. Which is why he has the right to be upset with me. And I love him too much to face him now when things are the way they are between us. I wouldn’t able to stop my tears. So, it’s best not to do the episode. I’ve been very close to him. I’ve stayed at his home with him and his family. Jitna hi pyar hai, utni hi duree ho gayi hai.”

Meanwhile, Krushna and Govinda had a public fallout in 2018 after a face-off between Sunita and Krushna’s wife Kashmera. Sunita reportedly took umbrage after a tweet by Kashmera Shah about ‘people who dance for money’.

However, Krushna later tried to clarify that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, and not Govinda, but Sunita refused to budge.