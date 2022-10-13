Jimin Birthday: How Jungkook, BTS V, Jhope, RM, Jin and Suga are wishing 'Baby Mochi'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS members Jungkook, V, Jhope, RM, Jin and Suga wish Jimin

As Jimin turned 27 on October 13, BTS members Jungkook, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jhope, RM, Jin and Suga took to their social media to share their favourite memories with the singer. BTS is undoubtedly the most successful and biggest K-pop boy band. The members leave no occassion to express their love for each other. They made Jimin's birthday even more special by wishing him via cute Instagram posts.

While Jungkook shared a sultry video saying "Happy Birthday Bro", Jhope shared a cute video with Baby Mochi. The rapper also shared some adorable photos of Jimin from the plane. Let's have a look at BTS members' posts for Park Jimin.

Jungkook wishes Jimin

BTS' youngest member Jungkook took to Weverse to share a birthday message video for Jimin. The Golden Maknae started the video by removing his glasses, flipping his hair and teasing the ARMY by breathing heavily. In the end of the video, JK said in a hoarse voice, "Jimin Happy birthday....happy birthday bro."

Jhope's cute wish for Jimin

Jhope and Jimin undoubtedly share a close bond. RM even teasingly said once that for Jimin, Jhope is always first and then come the rest of the members. On JM's birthday, the rapper shared a cute video and some photos from the plane. Check out-

Just like every year, Jimin came on VLIVE to ring into his birthday with the ARMY. He said, "so many of you came and I want to quickly give these flowers to you." The singer cut the birthday cake and talked with the fans. "On my birthday that isn't too special, I thankfully received an undeserved amount of congratulations from so many ARMYs. I won't forget today and will treasure it happily. I love you," he added.

He further said, "To my parents, my members, and company staff who allowed me to receive so many birthday wishes from ARMYs, thank you very much!"

