Jimin's solo songs: Filter, Serendipity, Promise- BTS member's songs you need to listen on loop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jimin's solo songs you need to add to your playlist

Jimin of BTS is celebrating his 27th birthday on October 13. While he has gained popularity as the member of the greatest Kpop boy band BTS, his unique vocals and sassy dance moves have always made him stand out of the crowd. Over the years, Park Jimin has not only sung for the band but also released his solo songs as well as covers of popular songs that have been much loved by the ARMYs all across the world.

On Jimin's birthday, let's have a look at his solo songs that have been chartbusters.

Filter

One of the most popular songs by Park Jimin is 'Filter'. The song was a part of BTS’s album Map of the Soul: 7 but who can forget the singer's eye-popping performance? Jimin wooed his fans when he performed the song LIVE during a BTS One event.

Serendipity

Showing a sense of calm through his song 'Serendipity', Jimin won the hearts of his fans with soothing vocals yet again. BTS leader RM in one of VLIVEs revealed that Jimin wanted to challenge himself with the song and achieved what he set to do.

RM said, "Jimin said he wanted to break his own barriers. When you think of Jimin, he always sang high notes and the chorus [of our songs]. He asked me for advice on how to grow as an artist outside of that."

Lie

'Lie' was Jimin's first solo song which was a part of the album 'Wings'. It was the first time when the band released solo songs by the members and showcased their individual talents. The song'Lie' was all about facing one's greatest fears.

Promise

Outside BTS, Jimin's first solo track was 'Promise'. It gave out a comforting message of not being alone when the time gets tough. The singer claimed that the song was for his fans. He wanted to tell them that he cares for them and will stay by their side on a difficult path.

Talking about the song, Jimin had said, "I wanted to make a promise to myself. Even if life makes things difficult, I won’t make things difficult for myself. I won’t insult myself. I hoped that lots of people would hear the song and that it would comfort them as well."

Christmas Love

Treating fans with a holiday song, Jimin's another solo track 'Christmas Love' should be on everyone's playlist. The song includes a cheerful melody and beats along with Jimin's joyous singing.

Other than these solo tracks, Jimin has treated fans with covers of many songs which have been chartbusters. He sang 'With You' in collaboration with Ha Dung Woon which attracts listeners to date.

DON'T MISS

Jimin's childhood photos to being a BTS superstar; how the singer has changed over the years

Jimin and BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's cutest moments that make ARMYs' hearts flutter

BTS Military Service: Jin, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's enlistment to be decided by December

BTS Jimin sets internet on fire with latest sultry photoshoot; flaunts new tattoo 'Tailor of Chaos'

Latest Entertainment News