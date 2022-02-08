Jhund teaser OUT: Amitabh Bachchan & his soccer squad ready for intriguing sports drama

Follow us on Image Source : JHUND Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund teaser OUT

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' have unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the sports drama. Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule,the teaser gives audiences a glimpse into the world of the notorious team and their interesting journey. Taking to his social media, Amitabh Bachchan dropped the teaser and wrote, "Meri team taiyaar hai aur aap? Aa rahe hain hum, #Jhund releasing on 4th March 2022 in cinemas near you."

The teaser clip starts with a group of kids jamming together as Amitabh Bachchan enters in a coach avatar as he gathers his team for some soccer practice. Big B will be seen essaying the role based on Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in the upcoming sports drama. The film narrates the story of a professor who encourages street children to build a football team, in order to help them find a purpose in life.

The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama "Fandry". Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banners of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat. It will release in theatres on March 4.

Apart from this, Big B, who was last seen in 'Chehre' has an interesting and diverse lineup of films ahead. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious project 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The epic fantasy superhero film has been in the making for 3 years and has run into delays owing to its scale. He will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. The film is a multi-starrer and also stars South superstar Rashmika Mandanna and Elli Avrram.

Also, Amitabh Bachchan has 'Uunchai', 'Mayday', and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern'.