Jersey producer Dil Raju welcomes baby boy at 51 with wife Tejaswini

Jersey producer Dil Raju aka Velamakucha Venkata Ramana was blessed with a baby boy. The producer welcomed the newborn with his second wife Tejaswini. Dil Raju who is 51 years old became a proud father for the second time. He also has a daughter, Hanshita Reddy from his first wife. The film producer was earlier married to Anitha, who passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest. Raju married Tejaswini in 2020.

Several celebrities took to social media and wished the new parents. Filmmaker Bandla Ganesh tweeted, "Dil Raju annaaaaaaaaaa congratulations was blessed with a baby boy."

"With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervor of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note," the film producer said in a statement after his second marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dil Raju's production house Sri Venkateswara Creations has an impressive line up of films for the upcoming year. The production house is currently busy with S Shankar’s untitled film starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The film is dubbed RC15 and the team recently shot a portion of the film in Amritsar.

The production house also announced Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s film, Varisu, earlier this year. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally the film also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha in prominent roles.